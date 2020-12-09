|
News

PayPal adds QR code payments to the iZettle POS app

Wednesday 9 December 2020 14:00 CET | News

PayPal has added QR code payments functionality to the iZettle POS app.

Small businesses can now use the new POS software update to offer the contactless payment option for in-store purchases.

Small businesses that employ the iZettle POS app will be able to start using the PayPal QR code option right away. In order to utilise the new feature, merchants need to update the iZettle app to the latest version, then activate PayPal as a payment method. As each transaction takes place, a unique QR code is generated. The payment is completed once the customer confirms the amount and scans the code using their PayPal app.


