Payment service provider Novalnet releases new B2B integration for Spryker

Spryker Commerce is a modular, API-free system for B2B as well as B2C, that offers a decoupled application and API-based integration for marketplaces and mobile applications. The company supplies a software kit that retailers can use to build their own web shop. The B2B Payment Extension for Spryker is completely free for customers of the payment provider. It automates the payment process from checkout to receivables management and collection, thus simplifying the work of online retailers.
The extension also offers a connection to the payment methods, both nationally and internationally: for example credit cards with 3D Secure, invoice, and SEPA direct debit with payment guarantee, advance payment, PayPal, as well as instant transfer, among many others. With the extension for Spryker, on-hold transactions are also possible, in addition to payments received by post, telephone, or fax - formerly called MOTO.
