News

PayMe opens for anyone over 16 years old

Wednesday 13 May 2020 14:47 CET | News

China-based HSBC has announced opening its PayMe digital wallet for anyone over 16 years old.

It is offering free, instant payments to individuals and businesses within Hong Kong.

Similar to all other users, customers aged 16 or above will need a unique, valid top-up source, which can be either a bank account or supplementary credit card, one that is not linked to another PayMe account and is in the customer’s own name.

HSBC is also offering a children's savings account for those over the age of 11, as well as supplementary credit cards from age 16 upwards. Both can be used to fund a PayMe account.


More: Link


