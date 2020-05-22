Sections
News

PayMaya launches QR and online payments app for SMEs

Friday 22 May 2020 14:27 CET | News

The Philippines-based company PayMaya has launched a mobile payment solution that allows merchants to receive QR and online payments from their customers.

According to Philstar Global, the new app, called PayMaya Negosyo, will enable SMEs to accept QR code payments and other forms of digital payments via smartphone, even if they do not have an ecommerce website. Besides, the Negosyo app allows merchants to accept contactless payments from customers, whether they are PayMaya users or account holders of other banks and e-wallet providers.

To access the solution, merchants will need to sign up through the app using their mobile number, upload one valid government ID as well as a video selfie for liveliness check, and wait 24 to 48 hours for their application to be reviewed and approved, in order to start accepting digital payments right away. Furthermore, after the payments are received in the merchant’s PayMaya Negosyo wallet, they can transfer these amounts to their respective bank accounts via InstaPay.

PayMaya makes efforts to enable national and social services agencies as well as local government units with digital payments and disbursement services, Philstar Global concluded.


More: Link


Keywords: PayMaya, QR, online payments, app, mobile payments, SMEs, Philippines, merchants, PayMaya Negosyo, ecommerce, contactless payments, e-wallet, disbursement services
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Philippines
