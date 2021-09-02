|
Paymaya enables payments acceptance via social media and chat apps

Tuesday 9 February 2021 13:40 CET | News

PayMaya has announced the introduction of a new feature on its mobile app that allows online sellers to accept cashless payments on Viber, Messenger, Instagram, and other social media and chat apps. 

Online sellers can use the Payment Links and the QR Ph features in the Paymaya app to generate a link or a QR code to accept payments. They can then send this payment link or the screenshot of their QR Ph code to their customers via social media and chat apps. The seller's PayMaya account details will then be automatically filled in on the buyer's PayMaya app, and they will be able to enter the amount or press Pay.

QR Ph is the national QR code standard launched by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas in 2019.


