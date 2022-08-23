Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

PayMate offers vendor and GST payments through its mobile app

Tuesday 23 August 2022 15:35 CET | News

India-based B2B payment service provider PayMate has offered vendor and GST payments using commercial credit cards through its Android and IOS mobile app.

 

Through the PayMate app, businesses can make payments to their vendors’ bank accounts using their commercial credit cards.Additionally, the PayMate app is equipped with the enablement of making Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments along with vendor payments using commercial credit cards.

Typically, GST is payable at multiple locations across India, and many corporates and SMEs have had a decentralised system as per different regions or states. This process is streamlined for PayMate app users as they can generate challans and pay their GST payments by entering their GSTIN Number, resulting in the system automatically fetching the business-related data on the app and payments made through commercial credit cards. The PayMate app notifies its users to pay their GST before the due date via SMS and WhatsApp messages.

PayMate now offers vendor and GST payments using commercial credit cards through its newly launched Android and IOS mobile app.

Expansion plans

PayMate is also aiming to expand into other parts of Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (‘CEMEA’) region, in partnership with Visa. It has a relationship with Visa, pursuant to which Visa facilitates introductions of PayMate to Visa issuing financial institution partners, and PayMate will ensure that commercial credit cards processed through PayMate’s system are Visa cards for certain international territories agreed with Visa. The PayMate platform is live in the UAE and is a Visa-certified Business Payment Solution Provider (BPSP) in the region.

More information on PayMate

PayMate is a B2B payment and services providers that digitises, automates, and streamlines business-to-business payments in supply chains. The PayMate platform provides upgradation from traditional paper-based workflows to software-driven workloads with digital payment streams like digital invoicing and several complementary features.The company has a presence in South Asia (India) and UAE and is aiming to expand across CEMEA. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, Android, digitalisation, product upgrade, credit card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: PayMate
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

PayMate

|
Discover all the Company news on PayMate and other articles related to PayMate in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like