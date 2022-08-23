PayMate offers vendor and GST payments through its mobile app

Through the PayMate app, businesses can make payments to their vendors’ bank accounts using their commercial credit cards.Additionally, the PayMate app is equipped with the enablement of making Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments along with vendor payments using commercial credit cards.
Typically, GST is payable at multiple locations across India, and many corporates and SMEs have had a decentralised system as per different regions or states. This process is streamlined for PayMate app users as they can generate challans and pay their GST payments by entering their GSTIN Number, resulting in the system automatically fetching the business-related data on the app and payments made through commercial credit cards. The PayMate app notifies its users to pay their GST before the due date via SMS and WhatsApp messages.
PayMate is also aiming to expand into other parts of Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (‘CEMEA’) region, in partnership with Visa. It has a relationship with Visa, pursuant to which Visa facilitates introductions of PayMate to Visa issuing financial institution partners, and PayMate will ensure that commercial credit cards processed through PayMate’s system are Visa cards for certain international territories agreed with Visa. The PayMate platform is live in the UAE and is a Visa-certified Business Payment Solution Provider (BPSP) in the region.
PayMate is a B2B payment and services providers that digitises, automates, and streamlines business-to-business payments in supply chains. The PayMate platform provides upgradation from traditional paper-based workflows to software-driven workloads with digital payment streams like digital invoicing and several complementary features.The company has a presence in South Asia (India) and UAE and is aiming to expand across CEMEA.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions