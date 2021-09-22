|
Payhawk announces Apple Pay integration

Wednesday 22 September 2021 14:13 CET | News

Payhawk, a UK-based fintech company, has brought its customers Apple Pay, a way to pay that helps customers avoid handling physical payment cards.

Payhawk, the platform that combines expense, payment and invoice management in one solution, brings its customers Apple Pay, a payment method that helps customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash.

Customers hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to make a contactless payment. Every Apple Pay purchase is secure because it is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.


