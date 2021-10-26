|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payfare and Wise to bring money transfer services to the gig workforce

Tuesday 26 October 2021 11:32 CET | News

Payfare, a Canada-based fintech, has partnered with money transfer company Wise to bring their capabilities to the gig economy in North America.

Beginning 2022, the North American gig and contract workers Payfare supports will be able to send money abroad instantly via Wise’s payments infrastructure, directly from Payfare digital banking apps. Payfare, who works with on-demand platforms, will be the first to leverage Wise to enable the growing gig economy to send money internationally.

With its mission of making international money transfers fast, cheap and convenient, Wise helps people and businesses move and spend money in over 56 currencies. With price transparency, including low cost pricing, and the use of real-time exchange rates, Wise aligns with Payfare’s mission to augment financial inclusion for the global gig economy.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: fintech, money transfer, partnership, gig economy, digital banking, financial inclusion
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: North America
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like