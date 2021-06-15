|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Payconiq now available as payment method on the Limonetik platform

Tuesday 15 June 2021 13:53 CET | News

Limonetik has announced that the Payconiq payment method is now supported on its platform.

The Payconiq payment method, which uses QR code and app to app technology, is popular in Belgium and more recently in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The Payconiq QR code can be scanned with the Payconiq by Bancontact app or with a banking app that has integrated the Payconiq payment functionality. The app allows users to pay online or in a physical shop, but also to pay their bills or to pay back friends. Furthermore, the app also allows users to store loyalty cards, buy train or bus tickets, or add their electronic meal vouchers.

Limonetik, is an international fintech business based in Paris. The company started by processing, aggregating, and creating payment methods for use online and offline in France then expanding to cover an international selection of alternative payments. Today Limonetik’s platform supports over 285 payment methods in 70 countries.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Payconiq, Limonetik, QR code, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like