Payconiq now available as payment method on the Limonetik platform

The Payconiq payment method, which uses QR code and app to app technology, is popular in Belgium and more recently in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The Payconiq QR code can be scanned with the Payconiq by Bancontact app or with a banking app that has integrated the Payconiq payment functionality. The app allows users to pay online or in a physical shop, but also to pay their bills or to pay back friends. Furthermore, the app also allows users to store loyalty cards, buy train or bus tickets, or add their electronic meal vouchers.
Limonetik, is an international fintech business based in Paris. The company started by processing, aggregating, and creating payment methods for use online and offline in France then expanding to cover an international selection of alternative payments. Today Limonetik’s platform supports over 285 payment methods in 70 countries.
