PAYBACK bonus programme enables credit cards as payment method

Wednesday 20 July 2022 14:56 CET | News

The Germany-based PAYBACK bonus programme has announced further expanding its mobile payment function in the PAYBACK app.

PAYBACK PAY is the free payment option in the PAYBACK APP that offers contactless payments with mobile phones and enables users to redeem points at the checkout. A QR code is generated for mobile payment, which the checkout scans for payment and thus initiates the payment process. Customers can now also store a credit card as a means of payment, for example with the PAYBACK American Express credit card.

Previously, PAYBACK PAY users could only enter their IBAN and the amount to be paid was debited from their account. This function will remain, however, now customers can choose which payment method they prefer - their IBAN or their credit card. Users will receive 555 extra PAYBACK points for depositing a credit card and for their first credit card payment in addition to the PAY point benefits.


