Parkopedia and ThinxNet enable contactless payment at petrol stations

Germany-based parking company Parkopedia and software company ThinxNet have partnered to enable contactless payments for fuel at European petrol stations through the vehicle's head unit.
ThinxNet uses cloud-based technology for the API that is used for the ‘Pay-at-the-Pump’ application of the Parkopedia payment platform. This ensures that payments at the pump can be carried out from inside the vehicle, allowing drivers to refuel and pay without leaving the vehicle or entering the shop. The ThinxNet service is currently available at over 1400 petrol stations in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands and others will follow in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and the rest of Europe.
The latest Parkopedia payment platform will include payments for refueling as well as other vehicle-related services such as electric vehicle (EV) charging and tolls. This bundles the aggregation and payment flow of several providers in one platform. As soon as a driver is informed about an empty tank, live fuel prices are displayed for comparison and they are navigated to a petrol station. The platform activates the fuel pump on site, initiates the transaction and securely manages the payment from the vehicle. Discounts and loyalty offers can be applied automatically, as well as the sending of a digital invoice.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions