Parkopedia and ThinxNet enable contactless payment at petrol stations

Thursday 8 July 2021 11:35 CET | News

Germany-based parking company Parkopedia and software company ThinxNet have partnered to enable contactless payments for fuel at European petrol stations through the vehicle's head unit.

ThinxNet uses cloud-based technology for the API that is used for the ‘Pay-at-the-Pump’ application of the Parkopedia payment platform. This ensures that payments at the pump can be carried out from inside the vehicle, allowing drivers to refuel and pay without leaving the vehicle or entering the shop. The ThinxNet service is currently available at over 1400 petrol stations in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands and others will follow in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain and the rest of Europe.

The latest Parkopedia payment platform will include payments for refueling as well as other vehicle-related services such as electric vehicle (EV) charging and tolls. This bundles the aggregation and payment flow of several providers in one platform. As soon as a driver is informed about an empty tank, live fuel prices are displayed for comparison and they are navigated to a petrol station. The platform activates the fuel pump on site, initiates the transaction and securely manages the payment from the vehicle. Discounts and loyalty offers can be applied automatically, as well as the sending of a digital invoice.


Keywords: partnership, payment processing, contactless payments, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
