News

PACE Telematics partners with Eifrig Media to enable mobile payment processing

Tuesday 29 March 2022 15:01 CET | News

Germany-based mobile payment provider PACE Telematics has partnered with Eifrig Media, owner of the Blitzer.de app, by integrating the connected fuelling platform into the Blitzer.de app.

The partners are enabling Blitzer.de users on Android to make contactless payments with their smartphones directly at the pump. This cooperation with Blitzer.de is making the technology of the PACE Drive app available for millions of drivers in Germany. In the Blitzer.de apps on Android, under the new menu item "Connected Fueling" users can find gas stations nearby where they can pay with their mobile. After a one-time registration, the new function is ready for use.

When customers arrive at the gas station, they can then pay quickly by selecting the gas pump and payment method on their smartphone, filling up, and authorising the transaction The checkout staff is then notified of the payment, and the user automatically receives the fuel receipt in digital form by e-mail. This functionality is already included in the latest versions of the Blitzer.de apps for Android - whether Blitzer.de or Blitzer.de PLUS. The network of over 3000 petrol stations connected to Connected Fueling is growing and is already represented in 8 European countries. Payment methods such as giropay/paydirekt, Apple Pay, girocard in Apple Pay, credit cards (including American Express), or PayPal are enabled.

The open Connected Fueling platform enables mobile payment directly at the pump through a connection of all partners to the Connected Fueling cloud system. The platform is open to all petroleum companies, fuel card operators, and POS system providers. In addition, the platform offers automobile manufacturers and app providers interfaces and SDKs to integrate the mobile payment function into their systems. 


More: Link


Keywords: partnership, payment processing, contactless payments, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Germany
Payments & Commerce

