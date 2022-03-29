PACE Telematics partners with Eifrig Media to enable mobile payment processing

Germany-based mobile payment provider PACE Telematics has partnered with Eifrig Media, owner of the Blitzer.de app, by integrating the connected fuelling platform into the Blitzer.de app.
The partners are enabling Blitzer.de users on Android to make contactless payments with their smartphones directly at the pump. This cooperation with Blitzer.de is making the technology of the PACE Drive app available for millions of drivers in Germany. In the Blitzer.de apps on Android, under the new menu item "Connected Fueling" users can find gas stations nearby where they can pay with their mobile. After a one-time registration, the new function is ready for use.
The open Connected Fueling platform enables mobile payment directly at the pump through a connection of all partners to the Connected Fueling cloud system. The platform is open to all petroleum companies, fuel card operators, and POS system providers. In addition, the platform offers automobile manufacturers and app providers interfaces and SDKs to integrate the mobile payment function into their systems.
