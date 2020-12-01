|
P97 Networks to enable mobile payments for fuel via Google Pay

Tuesday 1 December 2020 09:50 CET | News

P97 Networks, a cloud-based mobile commerce platform, has announced that it will enable mobile payments for fuel from within the Google Pay mobile app.

Google Pay is now available on both Android and iOS. Using the P97 Networks’ mobile payment gateway, drivers using the Google Pay app will be able to locate and fill up gas at Shell gas stations.

P97 Networks provides cloud-based mobile commerce and digital marketing solutions for the convenience retail and fuels marketing industries under the brand name PetroZone. P97’s commerce solutions enables convenience store operators, marketers, and oil companies to retain customers by providing technology that securely connects millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with identity and geolocation-based software technology to create unique connected-consumer experiences.

