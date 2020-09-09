Ozow launches new payment tools in South Africa

Ozow’s payments innovations were traditionally only available to enterprise and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) merchants, however, demand led the company to expand its services to sole proprietors and individuals. The new “Ozow Revolution” will see a healthy pipeline of new payment products to be launched over the coming months, said Ozow representatives.
Forming part of the Ozow Revolution, the company has now introduced two new online payments solutions to its platform for the South African market, namely Ozapp and Ozow PIN. Ozapp enables any customer with a bank account or e-wallet to transact without a card through a QR-code enabled payment. The product does away with the need to install a dedicated native application on a smartphone, but mirrors the interactions traditionally made on phone applications.
Ozow PIN was also introduced to radically simplify EFT payments through a four-step payment process that is beneficial to merchants and ecommerce sites with large numbers of returning customers that make regular purchases.
