Orange, the first operator in Spain to incorporate Bizum as a payment method with BBVA

According to the press release, Orange has entrusted BBVA, one of its benchmark institutions, to expand its method of payment offers in Spain. With the incorporation of Bizum, the telecommunications operator aims to offer its customers an additional means of payment that facilitates user experience thanks to a simpler process that reduces the average purchase time.
Therefore, Orange customers will be able to pay certain transactions through this system that includes initial or advance payments, terminal instalment sales or recoveries, among others.
Furthermore, Bizum, an innovative payment method that was launched in Spain in 2016, has become one of the most widely used methods nationally, touting over 13 million active users and more than 269 million transactions. Despite the fact that this service for companies has only been available since November 2019, many have already launched it with BBVA.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions