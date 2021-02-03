|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Orange, the first operator in Spain to incorporate Bizum as a payment method with BBVA

Wednesday 3 February 2021 12:09 CET | News

The telecommunications company Orange has become the first operator in Spain to incorporate Bizum into its means of payment.

 

According to the press release, Orange has entrusted BBVA, one of its benchmark institutions, to expand its method of payment offers in Spain. With the incorporation of Bizum, the telecommunications operator aims to offer its customers an additional means of payment that facilitates user experience thanks to a simpler process that reduces the average purchase time. 

Therefore, Orange customers will be able to pay certain transactions through this system that includes initial or advance payments, terminal instalment sales or recoveries, among others.

Furthermore, Bizum, an innovative payment method that was launched in Spain in 2016, has become one of the most widely used methods nationally, touting over 13 million active users and more than 269 million transactions. Despite the fact that this service for companies has only been available since November 2019, many have already launched it with BBVA.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Orange, BBVA, Spain, Bizum, local payment methods, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Spain
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like