OPay and WorldRemit partner to offer mobile money transfer service

Wednesday 16 September 2020 14:37 CET | News

Nigeria-based financial provider OPay has announced a partnership with digital payments platform WorldRemit, to offer international money transfers.

 

The partnership between OPay and WorldRemit will provide Nigerians with a more affordable way to receive money from over 50 countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada directly into their mobile phones.

The service, which launches in September 2020, is immediately available to all OPay customers on KYC 2 level and above. New customers can download the Opay app from the Google Playstore or iOS store and upgrade to KYC level 2 to instantly access the service.

WorldRemit is an international payments company that enables users to transfer money to countries, including the Philippines, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and India, as well as choose whether transfer is received as a bank deposit, cash pickup, mobile money, and airtime top-up. The company was founded in 2009.


