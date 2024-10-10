Ooredoo and QIB launch AutoPay payment solution

In a bid to allow customers to set up automatic payments for their Ooredoo services and ensure a convenient bill payment experience, Ooredoo, together with QIB, introduced a new AutoPay solution. To celebrate the announcement, QIB customers who subscribe to the service are set to be able to receive double Nojoom points on their first bill payment during the promotional period. Usually, Red and Silver members earn one point for each QR 2 (approximately USD 0.55) spent, however, with this offer, they can earn two points for every transaction. Also, AI Nokhba and Gold members, who normally receive one point, now receive two points.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions