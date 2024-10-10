Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Ooredoo and QIB launch AutoPay payment solution

Thursday 10 October 2024 12:58 CET | News

Telecom provider Ooredoo has entered into a strategic partnership with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to introduce an AutoPay service via the QIB Mobile App. 

In a bid to allow customers to set up automatic payments for their Ooredoo services and ensure a convenient bill payment experience, Ooredoo, together with QIB, introduced a new AutoPay solution. To celebrate the announcement, QIB customers who subscribe to the service are set to be able to receive double Nojoom points on their first bill payment during the promotional period. Usually, Red and Silver members earn one point for each QR 2 (approximately USD 0.55) spent, however, with this offer, they can earn two points for every transaction. Also, AI Nokhba and Gold members, who normally receive one point, now receive two points.

Ooredoo and QIB launch AutoPay payment solution

Optimising bill payments

When commenting on the announcement, representatives from Ooredoo underlined that, by solidifying their company’s collaboration with QIB, the two organisations were able to introduce a service that further their commitment to offering customers convenient and efficient payment options while also rewarding their loyalty. Additionally, Ooredoo highlighted its allegiance to continuously upgrading its customers’ experiences via advanced solutions that simplify their lives and ensure they benefit from an appropriate level of service.

Moreover, by teaming up, Ooredoo and QIB look forward to augmenting the bill payment experience for customers across the Qatar region. Through this partnership, the two organisations intend to provide a modern and flexible alternative to traditional payment methods, enabling customers to manage their Ooredoo bill via standing orders on the QIB Mobile App.

Additionally, to deliver secure and efficient bill payments, Ooredoo also collaborated with Commercial Bank in January 2024, with the two aiming to launch a direct debit solution via the CBQ Mobile App. Similarly to how Ooredoo worked with QIB, the company joined forces with Commercial Bank to equip customers and clients with the ability to establish automatic payments for their Ooredoo tools and services via standing orders. Following this move, Ooredoo was set to continue to maintain its focus on augmenting the overall customer experience for its members while also exploring avenues within its existing ecommerce infrastructure for future developments and strategies.

Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, online payments, mobile payments, digital payments, customer experience
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Ooredoo, Qatar Islamic Bank
Countries: Qatar
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Ooredoo

|

Qatar Islamic Bank

|
Discover all the Company news on Ooredoo and other articles related to Ooredoo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like