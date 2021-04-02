|
News

OLB Group offers QR code transactions at the POS

Friday 2 April 2021 14:24 CET | News

US-based fintech OLB Group has announced that merchants that utilise its OmniSoft cloud-based business management platform or SecurePay payment gateway can now offer customers QR code transactions at the POS.

The dynamic QR-code displayed at the POS provides a payment record complete with all necessary transaction details. Merchants that use OLB’s QR code services can select acceptable funding sources including Apple Pay and Google Pay, multiple cryptocurrency wallets, and other digital payment applications. All services are available through standard POS terminals and platforms supported by OLB’s SecurePay payment gateway.

Moreover, OLB also facilitates contactless NFC transactions contactless-enabled cards and mobile devices at POS terminals. All transaction and payment details are encrypted and secured throughout the process.


More: Link


