|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

O-CITY announces initiative to drive contactless payments across bus services in Kenya

Wednesday 18 November 2020 14:55 CET | News

BPC’s automated fare collection provider O-CITY has announced its initiative to drive contactless payments across bus services in Nairobi, Kenya.

The O-CITY pilot, designed to reduce the use of cash in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, was launched in partnership with the transport savings and credit company NikoDigi and the payments firm Tracom to accelerate the deployment of cashless fare collection.

According to the press release, Matatu buses are used by 70% of Kenya’s population, and passengers traditionally pay for the ride in cash. O-CITY’s automated fare collection platform leverages the M-Pesa mobile wallet, which is used by 90% of the population. Passengers enter a code on their phone and a debit is made on their wallet, which is then checked by drivers to grant permission to ride.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: BPC, O-CITY, expansion, Kenya, Africa, contactless payments, COVID-19, NikoDigi, Tracom, M-Pesa, mobile wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Kenya
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like