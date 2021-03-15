Novalnet introduces Apple Pay for international merchants

With Apple Pay, Novalnet customers can pay using Touch ID, Face ID, or PIN. This is done using information already contained in the Apple Wallet. Credit or debit card information, as well as billing and shipping addresses, are not required to be manually entered. Payment with Apple Pay is possible in more than 100 currencies on the web and in the app via iOS and Safari. The aim of this collaboration is to provide retailers with more payment options, including digital wallets, in order to help them attract more customers and boost their revenue.
Novalnet is compatible with the tokenization specifications used by Apple Pay. Two-factor authentication guarantees customer confidentiality for any transaction. Apple Pay complies with the European Payment Services Directive PSD2's Strong Consumer Authentication rules, so merchants do not have to manage confidential customer and card details. Novalnet merchants can easily activate Apple Pay by using Plug & Play. Through incorporating Apple Pay into Novalnet's internal payment processing system, the full-service payment processor guarantees that transactions flow into the existing monitoring, billing, and reconciliation systems within the Novalnet network.
