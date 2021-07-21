|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NMI and J.P. Morgan to expand card-present payments offering in Europe

Wednesday 21 July 2021 15:41 CET | News

NMI and J.P. Morgan have announced they will utilise NMI’s portfolio of retail, mPOS, unattended and tap to mobile technologies to serve J.P. Morgan customers in a selection of European countries.
Through traditional handheld and desktop point-of-sale hardware and solutions such as QR codes, NMI’s retail payments stack will allow J.P. Morgan to help merchants move from brick-and-mortar to an omnichannel operation. Other facilities will include Mobile POS and NMI’s unattended device offerings will enable J.P. Morgan to support clients across this channel.

NMI will also empower merchants to accept payments with tap on phone for Android devices. NMI also offers omnichannel processing with solutions to accept cards in whatever ways customers demand.

NMI processes USD 70 billion in payments annually. The company enables payments for 1,450 partners and over 150,000 merchants around the world and across the entire commerce ecosystem: online, in-app, mobile, in-store, unattended. NMI has offices in the US and UK and serves global customers.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: JP Morgan, partnership, mobile banking, contactless payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Europe
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like