Nets acquires full stake in orderbird

Nets was a partner and shareholder in orderbird through its German-based digital payment provider Concardis. The current transaction follows Nets increasing its stake in orderbird in late 2021 and completing this full acquisition further increases its merchant services proposition in the hospitality vertical. The orderbird brand will remain and the company will continue to operate as a separate business unit within Nexi, the parent company of Nets.
orderbird offers SaaS solutions and complementary services for independent restaurateurs and neighbourhood businesses in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. Its integrated software solutions facilitate hospitality merchants operate their businesses more efficiently by streamlining their dockets and mobile ordering processes while encompassing reservations and menu management, data insights into all business metrics, and financially compliant data exports and digital payment capabilities, all on a cloud-native infrastructure.
Nets company officials stated that together with orderbird, they underline their commitment to the integrated software market while further enhancing their propositions to hospitality clients. Their goal is to ensure European businesses benefit from the rapid digitisation of payments via solutions like orderbird’s vertically-focused SaaS platform, which enhances the customer experience while enabling merchants to run their business more efficiently.
The orderbird management team will continue in their current roles. Following the transaction through Nets, Nexi will own 100% of orderbird with an aggregate cash out of ca. EUR 100 million, including also previous share purchases.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions