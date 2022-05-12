|
Nets acquires full stake in orderbird

Thursday 12 May 2022 12:53 CET | News

Denmark-based fintech Nets has gotten full ownership of German-based of integrated POS-software solutions provider orderbird.

Nets was a partner and shareholder in orderbird through its German-based digital payment provider Concardis. The current transaction follows Nets increasing its stake in orderbird in late 2021 and completing this full acquisition further increases its merchant services proposition in the hospitality vertical. The orderbird brand will remain and the company will continue to operate as a separate business unit within Nexi, the parent company of Nets.

orderbird offers SaaS solutions and complementary services for independent restaurateurs and neighbourhood businesses in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and France. Its integrated software solutions facilitate hospitality merchants operate their businesses more efficiently by streamlining their dockets and mobile ordering processes while encompassing reservations and menu management, data insights into all business metrics, and financially compliant data exports and digital payment capabilities, all on a cloud-native infrastructure.

Nets company officials stated that together with orderbird, they underline their commitment to the integrated software market while further enhancing their propositions to hospitality clients. Their goal is to ensure European businesses benefit from the rapid digitisation of payments via solutions like orderbird’s vertically-focused SaaS platform, which enhances the customer experience while enabling merchants to run their business more efficiently.

The orderbird management team will continue in their current roles. Following the transaction through Nets, Nexi will own 100% of orderbird with an aggregate cash out of ca. EUR 100 million, including also previous share purchases.


Nets

orderbird

