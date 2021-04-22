|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

NETELLER launches Knect loyalty programme

Thursday 22 April 2021 14:21 CET | News

NETELLER, the digital payments service from Paysafe, has announced the launch of the NETELLER Knect loyalty programme.

The programme rewards customers for choosing to pay with their NETELLER e-wallet and it has launched in over 100 countries.

NETELLER customers can earn points for using their e-wallet or a prepaid Mastercard, which they will be able to exchange for e-money, discounts with participating merchants, gift cards for retailers, or interests in cryptocurrency via the NETELLER cryptocurrency service.

Applicable transactions for earning NETELLER Knect points include e-wallet deposits, withdrawals, cryptocurrency transactions, and prepaid card transactions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: NETELLER, Paysafe, e-wallet
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like