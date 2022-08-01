Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Netcetera enables payments in the Middle East with PayTabs acquisition

Wednesday 10 August 2022 15:30 CET | News

Switzerland-based software company Netcetera has announced enabling payments in the Middle East with its acquiring server solution 3DS for PayTabs

 

PayTabs is a PCI-certified payment service provider company that offers social commerce, digital, and next-generation payment solutions in the MEASA region. It offers freelancers, SMBs, banks, and wholesalers payment processing services and technologies for processing and orchestrating integrated payments. PayTabs operates in multiple markets in the MEASA region and plans to expand into additional emerging markets.

Partnership between PayTabs and Netcetera

PayTabs entered into a strategic alliance with Netcetera, which offers a 3DS server and 3DS solution tailored to the requirements of PayTabs in payment processing. According to a PayTabs representative,  a secure acquiring solution is important to guarantee customers secure payments in the MEASA region. A Netceterea representative adds that the successful implementation of this project has created security for online payments in the B2B area.



Netcetera and its 3DS solution

Netcetera's 3DS solutions enable PayTabs to authenticate and verify the identity of users. 3D Secure, also known as 3DS, is a technical standard that aims to secure online credit and debit card transactions. The term 3DS stands for 3 Domain Server, seeing as each 3D Secure transaction involves three parties, namely the Acquirer Domain, the Issue Domain, and the Interoperability Domain. In order to complete an online purchase, the cardholder must provide proof of identity by entering a unique password, an SMS code, or a temporary PIN. This simplifies online payment via computer, tablet, and mobile phones, and prevents card fraud.

Netcetera offers IT products and individual digital solutions in the areas of secure digital payment, financial technologies, media, transport, healthcare, and insurance. There are over 2500 banks and issuers, as well as 160,000 merchants that rely on their digital payment solutions and 3-D Secure products.

PayTabs other endeavors

PayTabs securely processes multi-currency transactions. Using API plugins, PayTabs enables B2B ecommerce solutions for SMBs across multiple industries that can build payment functionality into their websites. PayTabs also offers e-invoicing services that allow businesses to use digital invoices, QR code payments, or secure payment links on social media.

In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, a soft POS solution in the MENA market that turns smartphones into point-of-sale terminals. Recently, the company launched its own social commerce platform, Paymes, to facilitate payments for the micro-merchant community. PayTabs also recently released a globally validated unified payments and transaction processing platform, PayTabs SwitchOn.

To learn more about Netcetera, please check out the company profile in The Paypers' Company Database.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, expansion, payment processing, ecommerce, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Netcetera, PayTabs
Countries: Germany
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Netcetera

|

PayTabs

|
Discover all the Company news on Netcetera and other articles related to Netcetera in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like