Netcetera enables payments in the Middle East with PayTabs acquisition

PayTabs is a PCI-certified payment service provider company that offers social commerce, digital, and next-generation payment solutions in the MEASA region. It offers freelancers, SMBs, banks, and wholesalers payment processing services and technologies for processing and orchestrating integrated payments. PayTabs operates in multiple markets in the MEASA region and plans to expand into additional emerging markets.
PayTabs entered into a strategic alliance with Netcetera, which offers a 3DS server and 3DS solution tailored to the requirements of PayTabs in payment processing. According to a PayTabs representative, a secure acquiring solution is important to guarantee customers secure payments in the MEASA region. A Netceterea representative adds that the successful implementation of this project has created security for online payments in the B2B area.
Netcetera's 3DS solutions enable PayTabs to authenticate and verify the identity of users. 3D Secure, also known as 3DS, is a technical standard that aims to secure online credit and debit card transactions. The term 3DS stands for 3 Domain Server, seeing as each 3D Secure transaction involves three parties, namely the Acquirer Domain, the Issue Domain, and the Interoperability Domain. In order to complete an online purchase, the cardholder must provide proof of identity by entering a unique password, an SMS code, or a temporary PIN. This simplifies online payment via computer, tablet, and mobile phones, and prevents card fraud.
PayTabs securely processes multi-currency transactions. Using API plugins, PayTabs enables B2B ecommerce solutions for SMBs across multiple industries that can build payment functionality into their websites. PayTabs also offers e-invoicing services that allow businesses to use digital invoices, QR code payments, or secure payment links on social media.
In 2021, PayTabs launched PT Touch, a soft POS solution in the MENA market that turns smartphones into point-of-sale terminals. Recently, the company launched its own social commerce platform, Paymes, to facilitate payments for the micro-merchant community. PayTabs also recently released a globally validated unified payments and transaction processing platform, PayTabs SwitchOn.
To learn more about Netcetera, please check out the company profile in The Paypers' Company Database.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions