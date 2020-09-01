NerdWallet acquires British comparison site Know Your Money

Financial terms were not disclosed but Know your Money will now become a NerdWallet subsidiary, but it will retain its staff. Know Your Money has a 15-year UK history in the price comparison market, helping users find the deals on mortgages, loans and business bank accounts, according to mobilepaymentstoday.com.
According to representatives from NerdWallet, the volatility of the stock market, unemployment, and plunging interest rates have consumers facing financial challenges they've never dealt with before and searching for content and products to help them navigate their new normal. Because of this, NerdWallet explains the need for financial guidance and expanding in the UK.
