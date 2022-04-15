|
Nayax, American Express to enable payments in UK

Friday 15 April 2022 13:42 CET | News

Commerce enablement and payments platform Nayax has partnered with American Express across EEA and UK markets. 

Nayax UK will be the first office to implement this change in the UK, across all Nayax VPOS Touch and Onyx cashless payment devices installed across unattended industries, including vending, self-service laundromats, kiddie rides, office coffee services, automated car washes, and more. This will enable Nayax retailers to accept American Express cards for all purchases and services.

With Nayax's recent firmware release, all VPOS Touch and Onyx devices in this market will be able to accept American Express transactions. To support its retailers, Nayax and American Express will provide marketing material to raise awareness of the new payment options among customers.


