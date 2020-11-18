|
N26 introduces Google Pay in the Netherlands

Wednesday 18 November 2020

Mobile bank N26 has released Google Pay within its mobile app in the Netherlands as a new way to pay.  

Launching the Google Pay feature highlights N26’s efforts to provide Dutch customers with convenient consumer banking products and services. Using Google Pay enables Android users to make contactless payments directly from their phones at checkout and keeps their payment information safe in their Google Account.

For N26 customers to start using the Google Pay service, they will have to activate Google Pay in the N26 app. In order to use Google Pay in a shop the customer needs to hold the phone near a contactless terminal and the payment will be complete.  


