Mytel, Fortumo launch direct carrier billing in Myanmar

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, Mytel subscribers are enabled to pay for games, in-app content, and digital services by charging purchases to their postpaid phone bill or prepaid SIM card.
Moreover, Fortumo’s Hosted DCB and Web SDK solutions help digital service providers to launch direct carrier billing in a scalable manner. Fortumo manages the checkout flow and localisation on behalf of its merchants, accelerating the time-to-market and reducing the amount of development work needed to launch the payment method. The same integration can be used to collect payments from Mytel and more than 280 other mobile operators across the world connected to Fortumo’s platform.
In Myanmar, less than 1% of people have a credit card while over 80% of people own a smartphone. This creates a problem for digital merchants, as while most people can access online content, the vast majority is unable to pay for premium services. Therefore, carrier billing solves this by allowing any user to charge online payments to their phone bill.
Overall, Fortumo is continuously expanding its direct carrier billing solution in Asia, as it recently announced launching direct carrier billing on Google Play for Tune Talk in Malaysia and Ufone in Pakistan.
