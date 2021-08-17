|
myPOS launches myPOS Online

Tuesday 17 August 2021 12:17 CET | News

myPOS has introduced myPOS Online, a service that offers a set of features, including pre-designed store templates, hosting, customisation, inventory tracking, secure checkout, shipping options, in-store pick up, and tools such as gift-card preparation. 

myPOS Online is offered on a freemium model where merchants only pay a small transaction fee once they complete a sale. According to the official press release, the new offering enables SMEs to settle funds instantly at no extra charge. Plus, business owners get a free Visa card and a free merchant account in 14 currencies.

myPOS Online integrates with the myPOS ecosystem, keeping sales and payments synced on all channels. Merchants can expand their brick-and-mortar business to avoid retail disruption. With myPOS, they can use automation tools to manage inventory, payments, and other sales-related processes through one ecosystem. 


