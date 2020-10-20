Mypinpad to boost omnichannel payments with Visa Ready

The Phone mPOS solution will come with optional PIN capture for Android devices running Android version 8 and higher. This means that MYPINPAD’s Tap to Phone solution with PIN is now available to all interested Visa acquirers where PIN authentication is required.
Visa Ready for Tap to Phone recognizes ready-to-deploy solutions that meet Visa requirements and standards for security. The certification provides sellers with greater confidence that technology partners, such as MYPINPAD, offer solutions and capabilities to help simplify the process of identifying the right partner and expertise, streamline testing and implementation, and expedite overall time-to market.
