|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mypinpad to boost omnichannel payments with Visa Ready

Tuesday 20 October 2020 13:59 CET | News

Visa has granted Visa Ready certification for UK-based mobile payments company MYPINPAD’s Tap to Phone mPOS solution.

The Phone mPOS solution will come with optional PIN capture for Android devices running Android version 8 and higher. This means that MYPINPAD’s Tap to Phone solution with PIN is now available to all interested Visa acquirers where PIN authentication is required.

Visa Ready for Tap to Phone recognizes ready-to-deploy solutions that meet Visa requirements and standards for security. The certification provides sellers with greater confidence that technology partners, such as MYPINPAD, offer solutions and capabilities to help simplify the process of identifying the right partner and expertise, streamline testing and implementation, and expedite overall time-to market. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MYPINPAD, Visa, Visa Ready, partnership, Tap to Phone solution, optional PIN capture, Android, mobile payments, mobile security,
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like