|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MYPINPAD partners with CabCard Services to bring mobile payments to Taxis

Tuesday 1 February 2022 16:16 CET | News

UK-based payment service provider for the taxi sector, CabCard, has incorporated MYPINPAD’s SoftPOS technology, allowing taxi operators to accept card payments.

The new partnership will process transactions via Tietoevry, who certified the MYPINPAD solution in 2021. Taxi operators will be able to also accept mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay directly on Android devices, without the need of additional hardware.

CarbCard company officials stated that MYPINPAD’s SoftPOS technology offers security with its customer verification app and fraud detection service, ensuring a driver’s mobile device is protected prior to a fare being accepted. For their company, it represents the next stage in its digital evolution, they added.

MYPINPAD combines consumer PIN authentication with mobile technology, providing an element to enable the development of integrated, scalable and unique customer experiences. Its specialised proprietary software for payments, ecommerce, and digital identity turns smart devices into authentication devices and payment terminals.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: mobile payments, SoftPOS, partnership, digital wallet, Apple Pay, Google Pay
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like