MYPINPAD partners with CabCard Services to bring mobile payments to Taxis

The new partnership will process transactions via Tietoevry, who certified the MYPINPAD solution in 2021. Taxi operators will be able to also accept mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay directly on Android devices, without the need of additional hardware.
CarbCard company officials stated that MYPINPAD’s SoftPOS technology offers security with its customer verification app and fraud detection service, ensuring a driver’s mobile device is protected prior to a fare being accepted. For their company, it represents the next stage in its digital evolution, they added.
MYPINPAD combines consumer PIN authentication with mobile technology, providing an element to enable the development of integrated, scalable and unique customer experiences. Its specialised proprietary software for payments, ecommerce, and digital identity turns smart devices into authentication devices and payment terminals.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions