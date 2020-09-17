MYPINPAD, EVO Payments' subsidary eService propel Visa's 'Tap to Phone' technology in Poland

According to the press release, EVO Payments' subsidiary eService processes transactions for over 460,000 payment terminals (2Q2019) operating in Poland as well as several other countries in Europe. It offers access to all major card schemes and supports phone proximity payments such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. eService also offers ecommerce tools and comprehensive payment solutions for large and medium-sized enterprises.
Moreover, MYPINPAD’s solution is easily integrated into third party applications and delivered As-a-Service. It reduces cost across the entire face-to-face payment ecosystem by meeting PCI security standards through software updates alone. This relieves pain-points such as the cost of traditional payment and POS hardware for the smallest retailers, while also serving larger retailers by significantly reducing maintenance, replacement costs of aging hardware-centric POS systems, and ultimately providing stronger customer service with trusted and familiar devices.
Furthermore, Visa approved the solution to authorise contactless payments with PIN capture through its ‘Tap to Phone’ programme. ‘Tap to Phone’ makes it easy for merchants and consumers alike to use smartphones when making and accepting payments.
This enables sellers everywhere to accept contactless payments using mobile devices, while also getting access to other benefits such as reduced chargeback potential and low MSF rates. Customers win too, as they can make payments in seconds, both in-store and at home online, providing a true omnichannel experience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions