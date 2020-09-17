|
MYPINPAD, EVO Payments' subsidary eService propel Visa's 'Tap to Phone' technology in Poland

Thursday 17 September 2020 14:04 CET | News

MYPINPAD has announced a partnership with global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions EVO Payments.

According to the press release, EVO Payments' subsidiary eService processes transactions for over 460,000 payment terminals (2Q2019) operating in Poland as well as several other countries in Europe. It offers access to all major card schemes and supports phone proximity payments such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. eService also offers ecommerce tools and comprehensive payment solutions for large and medium-sized enterprises. 

Moreover, MYPINPAD’s solution is easily integrated into third party applications and delivered As-a-Service. It  reduces cost across the entire face-to-face payment ecosystem by meeting PCI security standards through software updates alone. This relieves pain-points such as the cost of traditional payment and POS hardware for the smallest retailers, while also serving larger retailers by significantly reducing maintenance, replacement costs of aging hardware-centric POS systems, and ultimately providing stronger customer service with trusted and familiar devices.

Furthermore, Visa approved the solution to authorise contactless payments with PIN capture through its ‘Tap to Phone’ programme. ‘Tap to Phone’ makes it easy for merchants and consumers alike to use smartphones when making and accepting payments. 

This enables sellers everywhere to accept contactless payments using  mobile devices, while also getting access to other benefits such as reduced chargeback potential and low MSF rates. Customers win too, as they can make payments in seconds, both in-store and at home online, providing a true omnichannel experience.



