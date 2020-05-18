Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MSL Solutions, Kappture announce five-year partnership

Monday 18 May 2020 15:49 CET | News

Global sports, leisure, and hospitality POS software provider MSL Solutions has announced a five-year partnership with UK-based EPOS mobile payment software provider Kappture.

Kappture’s software covers Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia, enabling multiple touchpoints, including mobile, tablets, and kiosks.

According to The Market Herald, the strategic agreement will allow MSL to expand its global market presence into stadium and large event venues. Therefore, MSL will exclusively market and promote Kappture's technologies throughout Australia, New Zealand, and East Asia.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MSL Solutions, Kappture, POS, EPOS, Australia, New Zealand, East Asia, mobile payments, software provider
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like