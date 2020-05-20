Sections
Moto, QikServe launching mobile ordering at UK rest stops

Wednesday 20 May 2020 14:49 CET | News

UK-based highway service operator Moto has launched a click-and-collect mobile ordering programme backed by QikServe's PreOday platform. 

The programme will begin with a pilot at Burger King locations starting in June 2020, according to a press release. The programme will allow motorists to browse and pre-order meals from Moto's food outlets, select locatios and time and pick up the food upon arrival or have the food delivered to their vehicles. 

The announcement follows an agreement earlier this month with QikServe to offer mobile ordering at TGI Fridays in the UK. Preoday's mobile and online ordering technology is available to food and drink businesses across the UK, Europe, and the US. It is a platform that lets consumers book, order online and pay for their food, drink and merchandise, for collection or delivery.


Keywords: Moto, QikServe, PreOday, TGI Fridays, Burger King, ecommerce, mobile payment, mobile ordering, online pay, food ordering, online shopping
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United Kingdom
