Monneo launches Pixelpay

Wednesday 16 February 2022 10:03 CET | News

UK-based payment ecosystem provider Monneo has announced the launch of Pixelpay, a financial product designed for the affiliate marketing industry.

By offering a closed loop financial ecosystem, which removes the friction in payments between advertisers, networks and publishers, Pixelpay resolves a number of issues affecting the affiliate marketing industry, according to the company. The solution has been built on the back of Monneo’s payment ecosystem and is connected to the company’s extensive network of European and international banks.

With Pixelpay, affiliate networks are able to receive multi-currency payments from advertisers and send payments to publishers around the world, either through a local or international bank transfer, or via a local payment method, such as the Pix platform in Brazil. Similarly, Pixelpay allows publishers to transact out globally.

What’s more, through a dedicated mobile phone application, Pixelpay gives users overview of their respective account balances. By adopting the new payment method, advertisers can receive acquiring settlement funds in one, or multiple IBAN accounts provided to them by Monneo. Likewise, affiliate networks can obtain payment accounts from Monneo within the same ecosystem. In turn, this enables advertisers to pay for services instantly in over 20 available currencies.



