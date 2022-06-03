MoneyGram partners with Mobily Pay to reach e-Wallet users in Saudi Arabia

This launch marks the integration of MoneyGram's white label offering that enables financial technology companies to access its global money transfer network. Through this partnership, Mobily Pay will increase its existing digital offerings by adding new services and scale, while MoneyGram will expand the number of payments it processes through its API-driven infrastructure and technology.
MoneyGram’s officials stated that the digitisation of their global network is a core component of their growth strategy. As mobile wallet adoption growth accelerates, digital partnerships with companies like Mobily Pay create value for consumers and strengthen their position in this market.
Representatives from Mobily Pay explained that thanks to this new strategic partnership, Mobily Pay users will be able to transfer money to a bank account, digital wallet, or cash, through a global network of more than 200 countries and regions.
