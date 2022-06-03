Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

MoneyGram partners with Mobily Pay to reach e-Wallet users in Saudi Arabia

Friday 3 June 2022 14:21 CET | News

MoneyGram has launched its money transfer capabilities on mobile wallet Mobily Pay to enable people in Saudi Arabia to send money in near real time.

This launch marks the integration of MoneyGram's white label offering that enables financial technology companies to access its global money transfer network. Through this partnership, Mobily Pay will increase its existing digital offerings by adding new services and scale, while MoneyGram will expand the number of payments it processes through its API-driven infrastructure and technology.

MoneyGram’s officials stated that the digitisation of their global network is a core component of their growth strategy. As mobile wallet adoption growth accelerates, digital partnerships with companies like Mobily Pay create value for consumers and strengthen their position in this market.

Representatives from Mobily Pay explained that thanks to this new strategic partnership, Mobily Pay users will be able to transfer money to a bank account, digital wallet, or cash, through a global network of more than 200 countries and regions. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: money transfer, remittance, digital wallet, partnership, digitalisation, API
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Mobily Pay, MoneyGram
Countries: Saudi Arabia
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Mobily Pay

|

MoneyGram

|
Discover all the Company news on Mobily Pay and other articles related to Mobily Pay in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like