News

Mobile Money, Orange Money fees to be reinstated as COVID-19 restrictions reduce

Tuesday 23 June 2020 15:05 CET | News

Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia have announced that starting from 1 July 2020 all fees waived on Mobile Money  and Orange Money transactions will be reinstated.

According to Liberian Observer, in March 2020, the companies, in conjunction with the Central Bank of Liberia, suspended all Mobile Money (MoMo) and Orange transactions fees to encourage customers to shift to digital payments, while minimising the use of cash.

Therefore, the suspension of fees applied to the following services: 

  • zero-rating of all payments to merchants – supermarkets, shops, retail outlets, and others; 

  • zero-rating of all charges to deposit and withdraw money to and from bank accounts using Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money; 

  • zero-rating of all fees for sending money from one customer to another – p2p transactions.

Although these measures were to end one month after they were implemented, due to the state of emergency and the COVID-19 pandemic, the measures were extended to 30 June 2020 to further reduce the financial consequences implied by the pandemic on Liberia-based consumers, Liberian Observator reported.


More: Link


Keywords: Lonestar Cell MTN, Orange Liberia, transactions fees, Mobile Money, MoMo, Orange Money, Central Bank of Liberia, digital payments, merchants, p2p, COVID-19
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Liberia
