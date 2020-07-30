Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

MobiKwik rolls out personal UPI payment link mpay.me

Thursday 30 July 2020 14:50 CET | News

Fintech company MobiKwik has launched mpay.me, a UPI link service that enables users to send and receive money from any UPI payment app.

According to The Hindu Business Line, through mpay.me, users and merchants can set up a link by using their mobile number, which enables them to receive money instantly. The single link is created while using mpay.me and can be shared anywhere, through mobile as well as desktop.

Therefore, thanks to mpay.me, users can generate their own mini personal payment gateways by using their phone numbers and share them via chat, SMS, or email to collect payments. 

Overall, all MobiKwik UPI existing users that have their personal payment link already can benefit from this service, The Hindu Business Line stated.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: MobiKwik, mpay.me, UPI, link service, merchants, mobile payments, India
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like