Mint Payments becomes available on PrimaryMarkets Trading Hub

Thursday 9 February 2023 13:59 CET | News

Australia-based trading platform PrimaryMarkets has welcomed fintech Mint Payments to its Trading Hub.

 

Mint commissioned PrimaryMarkets to establish a private share Trading Hub for shareholders to provide a dedicated trading windows and liquidity for its shareholders. PrimaryMarkets Trading Hub, which hosts more than 80 unlisted companies, provides a secure and controlled platform where shareholders can trade safely in a well-regulated environment.

PrimaryMarkets has welcomed Mint Payments to its Trading Hub.

Mint’s evolution in the securities market

Mint provides payment solutions for SME businesses, with over 1,500 merchant customers in six countries and over USD 3 billion in annual transaction value. It is a specialist in handling travel industry payments and has exclusive arrangements with industry players, including Helloworld Travel, as well as preferred agreements with Travellers Choice, CT Partners, Express Travel Group, and more.

Mint was listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in 2007 and de-listed in 2020. With a market capitalisation of USD 18 million at the time of de-listing, the company has been able to reduce costs and have greater strategic flexibility as an unlisted company enabling scalable growth.

Officials from PrimaryMarkets said their platform provides market depth of orders, independence, and flexibility which are just some of the many benefits the PrimaryMarkets Trading Hub was designed to provide, along with new capital raising capabilities. With 110,000 global members on the platform, they offer companies access to investors who take long-term positions in growing businesses. They will continue to provide new opportunities to investors so they can diversify their portfolios away from listed equities exposures.

According to EY’s 2022 FinTech Australia Census ‘payments, wallets, and supply chain’ is one of the biggest fintech sectors in Australia. Companies in the sector raised more than USD 100 million of capital since 2022.


