|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Meta introduces new Star features to support creators

Wednesday 8 December 2021 15:49 CET | News

Meta has released the new Stars Fest, a one-month campaign running throughout December 2021 that comes with several new Stars features to promote Facebook creators and reward users.

Star Store is the most anticipated launched, a website where Facebook users can use the company’s mobile wallet Facebook Pay to buy Stars and offer them to content creators across the platform. Users also benefit from promotions and discounts when purchasing Stars, which later creators can redeem for money into their Facebook wallets. 

Other features include Stars Party, special live programming, Stars Creator Day, Stars Sale, and Stars Fest Bonus, all campaign running throughout the month of December 2021 where users can show their support for their favourite creators and artists on the platform. Zuckerberg’s primary social media platform also announced it will give USD 3 million worth of Stars to people to interact with their favourite content creators during live videos.

The new Stars project is part of Meta’s USD 1 billion investment in creators, in an attempt to promote Facebook Pay and boost the alternative payment method among Facebook’s over 1 billion account users.  

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, Facebook, mobile payments, digital payments, real-time payments, instant payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like