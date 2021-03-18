Mercedes launches service for digital payments at the pump

The service is free of charge for Mercedes me users and offers users the ability to make digital transactions, removing the need to enter the filling station or to pay by card at the pump. The service can be controlled via the Mercedes me app as well as from inside the vehicle via the MBUX infotainment system.
To utilise the service, customers use the map view on their head unit to select a participating filling station and start the navigation. The filling station is automatically identified the moment the engine is switched off at the destination, and the customer selects the desired pump.
The system calculates the maximum amount for fuelling based on the tank capacity, the fuel type, and fuel price, and the customer authorises to reserve that amount for payment. The payment transaction is concluded after the end of the fuelling process. The customer receives a confirmation via a display message in the Mercedes me app or within MBUX and can continue the trip right away.
The service is currently available only for customers in Germany, and it will be rolled out to other European countries by the end of 2021.
