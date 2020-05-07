Mercado Pago launches feature to split payments between friends

The new feature is called “Friends” and can be used to split payment of bills, taxes and raise kitties. The service is exempt from fees for transactions of up to USD 92 per month with a credit card and it is not necessary to have an account at Mercado Pago.
According to Mercado Pago, the novelty had already been worked on for some time, as a complement to the functionalities of the company’s digital wallet, and that an American restaurant account division app inspired the project to leave the paper. The reminder in the agenda was also designed to avoid collection messages, which can sometimes be bothersome for those who are in charge and for those who are charged. Through a link, the system sends a standard reminder for the money to be deposited to the payer.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions