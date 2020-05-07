Sections
Mercado Pago launches feature to split payments between friends

Friday 1 May 2020 10:59 CET | News

Argentina-based fintech Mercado Pago has announced it will now be possible to share expenses and request money from people directly from the phone’s calendar. 

The new feature is called “Friends” and can be used to split payment of bills, taxes and raise kitties. The service is exempt from fees for transactions of up to USD 92 per month with a credit card and it is not necessary to have an account at Mercado Pago.

According to Mercado Pago, the novelty had already been worked on for some time, as a complement to the functionalities of the company’s digital wallet, and that an American restaurant account division app inspired the project to leave the paper. The reminder in the agenda was also designed to avoid collection messages, which can sometimes be bothersome for those who are in charge and for those who are charged. Through a link, the system sends a standard reminder for the money to be deposited to the payer.


Keywords: Mercado Pago, Mercado Libre, Argentina, Latin America, P2P payments, mobile payments, mobile payments, platform, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Latin America
