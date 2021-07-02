|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Mastercard selects Fime to test solutions for quantum computing

Friday 2 July 2021 14:14 CET | News

Mastercard has employed the services of US-based fintech Fime to test solutions in line with the Mastercard’s Enhanced Contactless specifications. 

The Ecos specifications look to future-proof contactless solutions against new technologies such as quantum computing. Fime offers consulting tools and testing expertise to device manufacturers, acquirers, and merchants to enable fast, secure, and effortless contactless payments.

Fime enables its clients to create and launch secure solutions with consulting and testing services in payments, smart mobility, biometrics, authentication and open banking. It offers a global cross-industry perspective, local insight and certification. 


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Mastercard, contactless payments, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like