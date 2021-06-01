|
Mastercard partners Telda to boost Egypt presence

Tuesday 1 June 2021 09:40 CET | News

Mastercard has teamed up with Telda to introduce the first money app in Egypt.

According to Yahoo Finance, Telda App plans to enhance money movement capabilities and streamline the digital card payment experience for Millennial and Gen Z customers. What makes Telda noteworthy is its services can be used by consumers without the need of a bank account.

Furthermore, the partnership will give Telda the authority to issue Mastercard prepaid cards for its customers. Meanwhile, Mastercard will make use of its processing technology and offer a safe and improved payment experience for customers.

Overall, the move highlights Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen its footprint as a leading technology provider in Egypt. By upgrading digital payments and virtual banking experience across the country, Mastercard aims to bring more homebound people under the ambit of a growing digital economy, Yahoo Finance reported.


Keywords: Mastercard, partnership, prepaid card, mobile payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: Egypt
