News

Mastercard, Network International team up to boost digital payments acceptance across Middle East and Africa

Friday 22 January 2021 13:51 CET | News

Mastercard and UAE-based PSP Network International have teamed up to launch a new digital platform with the aim of boosting the adoption of digital payments across the Middle East and Africa.

With this new digital platform launching in January 2021, Network International will help its clients to enable mobile-based payments for their consumers and merchants across various channels. Merchants will now have a technology interface through which they will be able to accept multiple payment types, ranging from USSD and QR codes to standard POS and ecommerce. Furthermore, merchants will have access to mobile money and Tap on Phone, allowing them to accept contactless card payments directly on their smartphone or tablet.

The solution will initially be launched across 40 African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa and extended across the rest of the Middle East and Africa in the coming months. Payment issuers and banks will be able to offer their consumers payment solutions such as digital wallets, person-to-person payments and virtual cards.


