News

Mastercard, MTN partner to enable global ecommerce payments across Africa

Wednesday 17 February 2021 15:22 CET | News

Mastercard has announced a strategic partnership with South-Africa based telco MTN to enable consumers in 16 countries across Africa to make ecommerce payments globally.

Under the partnership, Mastercard will link its virtual payment solution to MTN MoMo wallets so that consumers and merchants can engage with brands and businesses abroad through digital commerce, extending their reach to an international marketplace.

Through this collaboration, MTN customers with a Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to their MoMo wallets can make payments to global online merchants on websites and mobile applications. The service is available irrespective of whether the customer has a bank account or not.


More: Link


Keywords: Mastercard, MTN, partnership, e-wallet, mobile payments, online payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: South Africa
