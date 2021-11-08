|
Mastercard, Honeywell, and OTP Bank partner for DPD delivery contactless payments

Tuesday 9 November 2021 15:25 CET | News

Mastercard has announced a partnership with OTP Bank and US-based fintech Honeywell to provide contactless payment options for its DPD customers.

The initiative will see Honeywell’s ScanPal, the business-intended device turned into a POS through an app offered by OTP Bank to encourage card payments on delivery.

DPD is an international parcel delivery service that offers its services in more than 200 countries worldwide but mainly service the European road-based market. On the other hand, Honeywell’s ScanPal is a portable mobile touch screen terminal available only for Android users that offers speed and flexibility when handling alternative payment methods. 

The solution provided by OTP Bank and ScanPal is compliant to Mastercard’s high data security standards and will be available for all DPD clients. Payments will be made using any contactless card or e-wallet.

 


Keywords: Mastercard, partnership, product upgrade, contactless payments, delivery
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Mobile Payments
Countries: World
