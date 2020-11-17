|
Mastercard enables Google Pay rollout across Europe

Tuesday 17 November 2020 13:33 CET | News

Mastercard has announced the extension of the Google Pay service to cardholders across Austria, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Portugal, and Romania together with its issuing partners.

With Google Pay, users with eligible Android devices will be able to make purchases in stores and online. Furthermore, this will also give them the option to use their phones to make contactless payments.

Mastercard will provide this service in cooperation with various issuers and fintechs Banca Transilvania, Bunq, CEC Bank, Curve, LHV Pank, Monese, N26, Paynetics, Revolut, Swedbank, Unicredit Bank Romania, and Viva Wallet.

To be able to use Google Pay in these new markets, Android users can select the ‘Add to Google Pay’ button within the participating mobile banking apps in order to add their card. Once the card has been added to Google Pay, users can use their phone to tap and pay wherever contactless transactions are accepted, such as in a store or online. Neither Google Pay or the mobile banking app need to be opened for this, nor is an Internet connection required. People can go over the predefined contactless transaction limit simply by unlocking their phone before making the payment.


