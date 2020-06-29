Sections
News

Mamo Pay included in Visa's Fintech Fast Track program

Monday 29 June 2020 13:31 CET | News

Mamo Pay, a P2P mobile payments app, has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track program, allowing Mamo Pay to reach a wider audience, and benefit from the capabilities, and security of VisaNet. 

Through Fast Track, Mamo Pay and Visa will partner on a number of initiatives including launching prepaid cards to accelerate financial inclusion and cashless adoption in Mamo Pay’s key markets. By joining Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program, Mamo Pay now has the ability to access Visa’s partner network and experts helping them integrate with existing financial services in an efficient way.

The Mamo Pay platform helps users and businesses to manage their money through an app, adopting a customer-first approach. 


