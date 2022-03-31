|
Magnati and Fiserv enable contactless payments for their businesses

Thursday 31 March 2022

Regional fintech in the payment solutions industry Magnati has enabled businesses of all sizes to accept contactless transactions through Android smartphones and tablets as payments terminals. 

The new feature is available through a mobile app available for download on Google Play store and enabled by soft POS technology delivered by US-based payment and financial services technology solutions provider Fiserv.

The company’s SoftPOS app is designed to boost sales and help grow SMEs in the UAE by delivering an easy and fast contactless payment solution. Moreover, the solution enables cardholders to enter their PIN on the screen through a technology called PIN on mobile. This allows merchants to accept payments of any amount without requiring an additional card reader.

The Magnati SoftPOS app removes all costs associated with POS maintenance or hardware while promoting digitisation and encouraging customers to switch to cashless payment methods. 

